Frankfort man ejected from vehicle in Malta rollover crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

MALTA – A Frankfort man suffered severe injuries Friday after he was ejected from the Jeep he was driving in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Malta, authorities said.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said first responders found the man, 29, on the road, conscious and breathing, but with significant facial injuries and head trauma.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the Jeep, was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb Friday morning before being airlifted to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford for severe injuries, according to the news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on State Route 38 approaching Malta Road shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, when the Jeep went off the south side of the road, struck a culvert and rolled multiple times, authorities said.

Sullivan said as of Friday afternoon the crash remains under investigation.

Though no updates were provided on the man’s medical condition, Sullivan said authorities believe the lack of seatbelt played a role.

“It was a factor, and it was apparent that, because of the ejection, he was not wearing a seatbelt,” Sullivan said.

Malta and DeKalb fire departments responded to the crash. Illinois State Police helped reroute traffic until 7:45 a.m., Sullivan said.

Sullivan said a witness reported seeing the crash.

“We did have a witness that called 911 that observed the vehicle cross the road for an unknown reason, and then the vehicle flipped,” Sullivan said. “But until we’re able to talk to the driver and if they’re able to remember what actually happened, we just had to piece it together, using the measurements from the scene and the evidence on that scene and try and put the pieces of the puzzle together.”