Sycamore Fourth Ward Alderpersons Virginia Sherrod and Ben Bumpus sit next to each other during a Sycamore City Council meeting in this Shaw Local file photo on June 5, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents are invited to attend a 4th Ward meeting with their alderpersons, Virginia Sherrod and Ben Bumpus, to discuss community concerns and happenings.

The meeting will take place 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. downtown.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with the members of Sycamore City Council’s elected representatives for the 4th Ward and share concerns, ideas and suggestions.