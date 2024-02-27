Rudy Galindo art exhibition opens at Jubilee Artisans March 7

DeKALB – Paintings by local artist Rudy Galindo will feature at a solo art exhibit in March at Jubilee Artisans in downtown DeKalb.

A free opening reception for the exhibition be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 7 at Jubilee Artisans, 128 E. Lincoln Highway.

Attendees can listen to live music, meet Galindo and discuss his artwork, according to a news release. Appetizers will be served.

Galindo’s art pieces are inspired by street art, American expressionism and 1950s abstract art. His artwork also reflects his immigrant artist journey. The paintings blend contemporary urban life energy with heritage influences to show cultural exploration and self-expression’s power.

Galindo has exhibited his art pieces in group and solo shows in the Midwest for more than 30 years.

The exhibit will run through March 14.

For information, visit jubileeartisans.com.