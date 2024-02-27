Filicetti: Spark Your Network: Join Gather’s Kickoff Luncheon for Jeanie Martin’s Key Insights

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s women’s group, Gather, is breaking networking boundaries and setting women up for success at their annual kickoff luncheon.

The luncheon will run 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, with keynote speaker Jeanie Martin’s topic “Be People Smart: Using Social Skills to Grow Your Success.”

Since its inception seven years ago, Gather takes a fresh approach to the word “networking” by connecting women personally and professionally through engaging events and opportunities. Gather encourages women to break out of the normal networking sphere through experiences such as practicing outdoor yoga, cheering on the NIU women’s basketball team and hosting relatable women speakers.

While Gather’s unique events and opportunities break the ice between women, how can its members use those new connections to grow within their passions or careers? Martin’s Kickoff Luncheon keynote will help attendees face the fear of networking and teach them how to focus on key social skills to help reach the next level of success.

Martin, a retired high school speech and English teacher and former national sales director, brings more than 20 years of expertise in leadership, motivation, sales training and personal growth development. A gold standard speaker known for her captivating and relatable style, Martin customizes fresh and actionable content for individuals, making her the perfect fit to boost the confidence and connections of women.

Register for the Kickoff Luncheon at dekalb.org for $75 or enjoy it as part of a 2024 Gather membership priced at $100-$150. The annual membership covers four main events, including the Kickoff Luncheon, with all expenses covered. In addition to these main events, Gather organizes casual pay-on-your-own pop-up events such as local theatre outings, coffee meet-ups and more, encouraging connections beyond the main gatherings.

Whether you’re on the lookout for new connections or feeling stuck with your current network, I invite you, your friends, or colleagues to start a new networking journey with Gather at our Kickoff Luncheon! A single event could be the spark of your next big success.

As Martin puts it, “How do you bring the energy?” Join Gather and discover the answer!