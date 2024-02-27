Faith and football: DeKalb pastor solidifying his legacy, from the pulpit to the huddle

Founding Pastor Jerry Wright, of The Rock Christian Church in DeKalb, talks Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the church, about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and plans for the Sunday service preceding Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The Rev. Jerry Wright believes he’s living proof that you can lead a life living out the legacy you wish to leave behind in this world no matter which direction it takes you.

The founding pastor at The Rock Christian Church in DeKalb said he reflects upon how he’d like to be remembered by other people at times.

“I’ve always wanted my kids to be good citizens,” Wright said. “I want my sons to be great fathers [and] leaders for their households. I want my daughters to be Godly women. I’m a pastor. I’m a chosen follower of Jesus Christ until the day I die. I want that to be reflected in what I’ve done and in my children.”

Wright, who was born in Tennessee and raised in Chicago, first moved to DeKalb in 1989, a short time before marrying his wife.

Wright said DeKalb quickly became his newfound home.

Wright has been active in the community serving as a board member for the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, commissioner for the DeKalb Planning and Commission and chaplain for the Northern Illinois Huskies football team.

“[It was] a great place to raise my children,” Wright said. “Bringing them out of Chicago here, it had some ups and downs here – cultural differences here for the kids. But all in all, DeKalb has been a great place to raise my children.”

Long before he was heading up the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission or the Kishwaukee Family YMCA board meetings or tending to NIU Huskies football games, Wright wrapped up a historic football career at his alma mater that prompted him to turn pro.

Wright said he looks back fondly at Eastern Illinois University for inducting him into its hall of fame for what he’d accomplished on the field.

“That was a great recognition,” Wright said. “At the time when I played I probably didn’t cultivate my talent as much as I could have. You think you had a chance to do something and you blew it. But to have somebody look back and say, ‘Hey, you did do a good job. You were here.’ That’s something. I cherish that. I can go to Eastern and see some plaque of me on some wall that says I was here. I do reminisce about that. I thank both my high school and my college for teaching me some things that I can teach to other players. I learned from coaches not just ‘x’s’ and ‘o’s’ but how to handle people and how to work with kids and how to develop talent.”

Since hanging up his cleats, Wright has become a familiar face in the area for many young men who he’s coached to play basketball or football over the years.

Among those who he had the chance to mentor along the way was DeKalb resident John Walker.

Walker said that knowing Wright has changed him personally for the better.

“Look where I’m at on the stage,” Walker said. “I’m an alderperson. Jerry is heavily involved in the community. Jerry is heavily involved on committees. I wouldn’t have had the audacity to even think that I could get up there unless a man like that paved the way for a man like myself.”

Wright admitted that at times it feels like he must shoulder a lot of weight as a person of color to demonstrate leadership for younger generations.

“I feel the burden of not only trying to stay out of trouble, trying not to be the angry Black man in the room because you’re trying to filter your emotions about things that are happening to your and to your kids. What happens to me is much less consequential than what happens to my children. … They don’t see it. It’s frustrating,” Wright said. “For me, it was important to be composed as I try to challenge different things in the system.”

Wright said he believes in the difference he’s making in the lives of young men in the community.

“Sometimes you forget about it,” Wright said. “Life goes on, but then you see guys. … You’ve got guys around that’ll let you know that you meant something to them. At the time, you’re just trying to contribute to your community, make it a better place for your kids and other kids.”