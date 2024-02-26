NIU police investigating unverified bomb, active shooter threat

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University campus police are investigating an unverified bomb and active shooter threat at Barsema Hall Monday morning, according to an alert sent shortly before 8 a.m.

A heavy police presence is in the DeKalb campus area due to the investigation, according to the alert. No evacuation has been mandated as of 7:58 a.m.

“Be prepared to take additional safety precautions and report any suspicious devices or persons you see by calling 911. Do not touch any suspicious backpacks, boxes, etc,” the alert states.

This is a developing story.