NIU library’s alebrijes exhibit runs through Nov. 15

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – A special exhibit featuring alebrijes, which are large Mexican folk art sculptures, will run through mid-November for public viewing at the Northern Illinois University Founders Memorial Library.

The exhibit will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays, 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

The exhibit features a collection of 23 alebrijes by six Mexico City artists. The art pieces were selected and provided by the DuPage Mexican Cultural Center. The alebrijes range from the size of a library table to more than 12 feet tall.

Alebrijes are brightly colored folk depictions of magical beings. The art pieces were created in the 1940s by Pedro Linares, a Mexican artist.

The alebrijes were developed by Linares and his successors after the Mexican Revolution. The sculptures are constructed out of various media such as wood, paper mache and acrylic.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/alebrijes.