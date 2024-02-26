Boys basketball: DeKalb set for clash with Warren in sectional opener

DeKalb's Sean Reynolds (2) makes a three point basket over Auburn's defender Amir Danforth (44) during the regional title game held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Warren has won 13 of its last 14 games, is ranked eighth in the state, has one of the highest-profile freshmen in the state and hasn’t lost a game in regulation since Jan. 10.

But DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said the Barbs are ready to challenge the Blue Devils.

“We know they’re really, really good,” Mike Reynolds said. “But sometimes the demise of DeKalb basketball is a little [exaggerated]. So I think our guys will be ready to fight and compete on Tuesday.”

The teams clash in a Class 4A Auburn Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Valley College. The winner will face either Hononegah or McHenry for the title on Friday. The Barbs (23-7) knocked off Auburn 70-59 to win their home regional. Warren (29-4) also hosted and won a regional, defeating Waukegan 67-55 for the crown.

It was the Blue Devils’ first regional win since 2012, the year after they finished second in Class 2A. DeKalb is in the sectional round for the second time in three years.

Last year, the Barbs were poised to win a sectional but fell in double-overtime to Hampshire in a regional final. But DeKalb has won eight straight and is 19-3 since the start of the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.

Aside from a double-overtime loss to Metea Valley, the Barbs lost 67-55 to Glenbard South and 54-43 to Waubonsie Valley.

“We’ve played really, really well since Christmas,” Reynolds said. “We’ve had two bad halves. Two bad halves. It feels a lot better cutting down the net this year than watching somebody else do it, that’s for sure.”

The Barbs survived a late push by Auburn in the regional final Friday. Devon Grant grabbed nine rebounds and scored a game-high 24 points. Sean Reynolds sank five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Eric Rosenow was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to help secure the win.

Grant and Sean Reynolds have been a formidable inside-out duo this year, although long-range shooting is up and down the DeKalb lineup. Every starter except Grant hit a 3-pointer Friday.

Justin O’Neal has also developed into a strong inside threat for DeKalb, grabbing seven rebounds and scoring six points off the bench Friday. The 6-foot-5 Grant and 6-4 O’Neal have been playing more and more on the court at the same time as the season has gone on and Mike Reynolds has shrunk his rotation.

“We feel like we can beat any team,” Grant said. “We can beat any team in that sectional as long as we play our A game. Our A game wins all our games.”

Warren’s last loss was 70-67 to Stevenson in overtime on Jan. 23. Before that, they lost Jan. 10 to Lake Forest 54-51 just three days after a 85-55 loss to Kenwood.

Freshman guard Jaxson Davis scored 25 points in the regional final win for Warren and has established himself as one of the most explosive freshmen in the state. He was the first freshman to earn MVP honors at the Proviso West tournament, posting 36 points in the title game. He also has an offer from Illinois already.

“We know Warren’s a really good team, highly ranked in the state,” Sean Reynolds said. “But we’re really hot right now, eight games in a row. I’ve said it before, we play defense and get the first rebound, we can compete with anybody. We’re going to give Warren our best shot.”