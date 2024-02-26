Arcomusical to hold annual Transformation Through Rhythm concert March 3 in DeKalb

Arcomusical (shown in this Shaw Local file photo in Dixon) will hold its annual Transformation Through Rhythm concert fundraiser March 3, 2024, to benefit the 2024 Give DeKalb County Bonus Pool. Give DeKalb County is May 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Acromusical)

DeKALB – Arcomusical will hold its annual Transformation Through Rhythm concert fundraiser to benefit the 2024 Give DeKalb County Bonus Pool.

The free concert featuring local percussion ensembles will be held at 3 p.m. March 3 in the DeKalb High School auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

Those performing include the Northern Illinois University Percussion studio, the Harambee Ensemble and the DeKalb High School Percussion Ensemble. Donations will be accepted digitally and at the concert. Goodwill offerings also will be collected.

Arcomusical is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission is to spread the joy of Afro-Brazilian musical bow through the development of innovative and excellent musical repertoire.

Give DeKalb County is a 24-hour countywide fundraiser which benefits nonprofits throughout the area. The event will take place May 2 this year. The Bonus Pool is meant to help boost the amount raised by participating nonprofits.

For more information, visit arcomusical.com/.