DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a free country line dancing event for patrons in March.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. March 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to line dance. Dance instruction will be provided by Becca Steger, a ballroom blitz dance instructor. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stormye@dkp.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310.