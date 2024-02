The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Thai Town Sycamore's grand opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Thai Town Sycamore and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Jan. 30.

Thai Town Sycamore, 630 Plaza Drive, Sycamore, offers Thai dishes and drinks and aims to provide quality food.

For information, call 779-777-3473 or visit thaitownsycamore.com.