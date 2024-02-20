Medicare workshops set for Feb. 22 and 24 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons learn about Medicare insurance options.

The workshops will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 and 24 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshops are free and intended for adults and seniors.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare insurance options, how to made the right choice, Medicare’s different parts, and how to find the right plan. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.