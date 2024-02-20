Martin Ledbetter leads HBR to quarterfinal win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, February 19

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 74, Lombard College Prep 72: Martin Ledbetter put 37 points on the board to lead the Royals to a Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinal win.

The Royals will play Aurora Christian at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Genoa-Kingston 62, Marengo 42: Hayden Hodgson had 16 points to lead the Cogs to a Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional quarterfinal victory and their first victory at home for the season.

The Cogs will face Johnsburg at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Polo 73, Hiawatha 33: At Polo, the Hawks fell in Class 1A Forreston Regional action.