February 20, 2024
Shaw Local
Jazz in Progress to perform Feb. 24 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert featuring Jazz in Progress.

The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the concert is free.

The band will perform big band and modern jazz music. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

