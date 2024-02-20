Jazz in Progress to perform Feb. 24 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert featuring Jazz in Progress.

The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Admission to the concert is free.

The band will perform big band and modern jazz music. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required to attend.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.