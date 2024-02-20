Here’s March schedule for Kishwaukee Valley Art League

(Left to right); Wood piercing art piece by woodworking artist Michael Fleetwood and "Color Splash" painting created by artist Amy Klink (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host events in March at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St.

The league will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. March 7. The meeting features a wood piercing demonstration, piercing tools, and woodworking safety by woodworking artist Michael Fleetwood. Fleetwood also will discuss his finished art pieces, inspiration, carving tools and different types of carving.

KVAL is accepting applications for the 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The art show will feature fine arts and crafts.

The application deadline is March 15. To apply, visit kval-nfp.org or KVAL’s Facebook page.

A reception will be held for KVAL member Amy Klink’s “A Creative Exploration” gallery show from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 at Gallery on State. Admission to the reception is free.

Klink is also this month’s featured gallery artist. Her work will be on display in the gallery’s east window.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.