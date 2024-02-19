Four hospitalized after UTV vs. tree crash in rural Kingston

Kingston population sign in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a UTV they were riding in crashed into a tree in rural Kingston, authorities said.

Utility terrain vehicles (UTV) are often used for off-road travel.

At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, paramedics with the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a UTV struck a tree on private property along Pleasant Hill Road, according to a news release.

A 30-year-old Genoa man who was driving the 2022 Can-Am HD9 UTV suffered injuries after the vehicle struck a fallen tree along its path, authorities said.

The man was airlifted to Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office which listed the man in “stable condition.”

Three passengers also suffered minor injuries, including a 39-year-old Genoa man, a 32-year-old from Kingston and a 45-year-old Pingree Grove man. All three were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Deputies said authorities do not suspect foul play or that substances were involved in the crash.