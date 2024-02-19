Cortland woman to be arraigned, accused of selling sex abuse photos of children to man for $10

Eroica N. Young, 32, of Cortland, was charged Jan. 24, 2024, with disseminating, creating and possessing child sexual abuse images, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Cortland woman is expected to be arraigned next month on charges that she took illegal photographs of girls and sold them to a Wisconsin man for $10 each, court records show.

Eroica N. Young, 32, is expected to be arraigned in front of a DeKalb County judge at 9 a.m. March 14, records show. Young’s hearing this week was continued until March.

Young was charged last month with dissemination of child sexual abuse images and creating and possessing child sexual abuse images, according to DeKalb County court records.

She’s being held in police custody without pretrial release at the DeKalb County Jail, a ruling made at the request of DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During a Jan. 26 search of Young’s property, Cortland police also found 800 grams of marijuana and a “large grow lab,” authorities said.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies, Cortland police and the DeKalb County Special Operations Team were looking for electronic devices when they found the marijuana, according to a news release.

The items and plants were found in a detached garage on Young’s property along with packaging materials used for distribution, police said.

Young is represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

Young also is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child abuse and neglect, prosecutors have said.

Cortland police received a tip Nov. 11 from a witness who said a Wisconsin man received inappropriate images of children from Young. The man “accidentally forwarded the images” to the witness, who turned them over to Cortland police, according to court records.

Young confessed to police in an interview during the investigation, according to court records.