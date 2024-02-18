DeKalb Community Enhancement Commission accepting painting photo submissions

The DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is seeking community members painting scans and photos for public art use. The photos will be used to make vinyl wraps to attach to utility boxes, such as the one shown here in Van Buer Plaza downtown. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission is seeking community members’ painting scans and photos for public art use.

The photos will be used to make vinyl wraps to attach to utility boxes.

Amateur and professional artists can create a new art piece or use an existing art piece. Images will be accepted from residents, community workers, former or current Northern Illinois University or DeKalb students or faculty, and nonprofit organization members. The art pieces must be the artist’s own work.

The deadline to submit a photo or scan is March 11. To submit a scan or photo, visit cityofdekalb.com/1474/Utility-Box-Artwork.

The submissions will be part of the commission’s third round of utility box artwork. The artwork is part of ongoing public arts initiatives to promote civic pride, celebrate community diversity and enhance aesthetics.

The art pieces are evaluated for their incorporation of a welcoming theme that conveys belonging.