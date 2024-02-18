Boys basketball: 4 things to know about the start of the IHSA postseason

Kaneland's Troyer Carlson tries to shoot over DeKalb’s Jackson Kees during their game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The boys basketball postseason kicks off Monday with quarterfinal games before semifinals start Wednesday.

Here are four things to know heading into the postseason.

DeKalb’s Eric Rosenow goes baseline against Metea Valley's James Parker during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb: Defense and rebounding travel

It’s been the mantra of DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds for the past couple weeks. Defense and rebounding travel well in the postseason.

Of course, the Barbs don’t really have to travel. They’ll host the Class 4A DeKalb Regional, opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Jefferson then facing either Auburn or Hampshire in the final. The winner of the regional will head to the Guilford Sectional and play the winner of the Warren Regional, in which the top seed is Warren.

The Barbs (23-7) head into the regional having won 12 of their last 14 games. They’ve won five straight and have allowed fewer than 50 points in four of those games.

DeKalb will hope that its elevated defense will carry the Barbs to their second regional title in three years. They lost a regional final last year to Hampshire and have won two regional titles since 2003.

DeKalb’s Justin O’Neal and Kaneland's Freddy Hassan go after a rebound during their game Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland looking for postseason breakthrough

Last year, Kaneland went 26-6, won the Interstate 8 crown, and bowed out of the postseason with a loss to Marmion Academy.

This year, the Knights are 23-5 heading into Wednesday’s Class 3A Marmion Regional semifinal against either IMSA or Plano. With a win they’ll face either Burlington Central or Marmion for the regional crown. They beat Marmion 50-35 earlier this year.

The Knights last won a regional in 2016 and have won just three regional crowns this century.

The winner of the Marmion regional will head to the Kaneland Sectional, and face the winner of the Belvidere North regional in the first round. Belvidere North is the top seed in that regional.

Genoa-Kingston's Marcus Johnson works against Sycamore's Xander Lewis during their game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Up-and-down Sycamore looking for more ups

After a win against Genoa-Kingston last week, Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin said his team has had some dominating performances, with that 68-45 win among them.

Of course, the Spartans followed that up with an 82-56 loss to Kaneland in the regular-season finale.

The Spartans (12-18) open the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional against Woodstock North, with the winner likely facing No. 1 Belvidere North in the final. The Spartans haven’t faced Woodstock North this year, but did beat Woodstock, a team that beat Woodstock North on Wednesday. The Spartans lost 52-30 to Belvidere North earlier this year.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Martin Ledbetter and DePue’s Vance Hayes go after a rebound during their game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Smaller schools will have to win quarterfinals

Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock, Genoa-Kingston and Hiawatha will have to all win on Monday in order to keep their seasons going and reach Wednesday’s semifinals.

IC, H-BR and G-K are all at home. The Timberwolves open the Class 1A Somonauk Regional against Dwight, with the winner advancing to face either Leland or Marquette. The Royals are in the 1A Aurora Christian Regional against Lombard College Prep, with the winner facing the No. 2 seed hosts. The Cogs will host Marengo, with the winner getting No. 4 Johnsburg in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional.

Hiawatha will be at Polo, with the winner facing either Ashton-Franklin Center or Newman Central Catholic in a 1A Forreston Regional semifinal.

All four quarterfinal games are at 7 p.m. Monday.