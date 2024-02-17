Nonprofit organization registration open for Give DeKalb County 2024

Eligible nonprofit organizations must be DCNP members by March 1 and register for Give DeKalb County by April 1 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Eligible nonprofit organizations can register for Give DeKalb County 2024 before the April 1 deadline.

Now in its 11th year, the annual fundraising event features multiple ways to support nonprofit organizations.

Donors can give online from midnight to midnight on May 2 at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. Between April 18 and May 2, those who prefer to donate by check can print a donation form from the website and give by mail.

Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The previous 10 giving days raised more than $8.7 million combined.

“Thousands of donors made a difference last year, donating more than $1.8 million during Give DeKalb County,” DCNP Director Ben Bingle said. “This generosity is so impactful throughout local communities, and we look forward to another outpouring of community spirit in 2024.”

Partnering nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) organizations located in or serving DeKalb County, legally registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and 2024 DCNP members by March 1. The deadline to register for Give DeKalb County as a participating organization is April 1.

Online registration and additional details are available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

“Now is the time for nonprofits to check their eligibility and sign up by visiting GiveDeKalbCounty.org,” Bingle said in a news release.

DCNP raises funds for the Bonus Pool and each Give DeKalb County donation is boosted by a percentage of these funds.

The Bonus Pool is made possible by the support of Community Partners, including: AM/PM Solutions & Services, Anita Zurbrugg, Curran Family, Dan & Kathy Schewe, David & Beth Prestegaard, David & Suzanne Juday, DeKalb County Community Foundation, Drake Castle Charitable Fund, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Herb & Linda Holderman, James & Karen Buck, James K. and Loretta M. Hipple Family Fund, Jerry & Annette Johns, Leeward Renewable Energy, Lynne Waldeland, Manny Pena - American Family Insurance, Mark Mannebach & Erika Schlichter, Mary Lou and Phil Eubanks Fund, Meta, Michael & Lana Haines, NNGO Ambassadors, Northwestern Medicine, Paul & Cheryl Callighan, Scott & Kristin Miller Family, State Farm - Keicher Insurance Agency, Stephen Kalber, The Law Office of Riley N. Oncken, P.C., The Suter Company, Tony & Micki Chulick, Transformation Through Rhythm, Turner Family Charitable Fund, Victoria Young Charitable Fund, Wrennhouse Fund, Yerkes Consulting LLC.

The following Media Sponsors donate advertising and promotional support: 94.9 WDKB, 98.9 WLBK, 102.3 The Coyote, 107.1 WSPY, city of DeKalb, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, FNBO, Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, LePrint Express, OC Creative, Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, Sandwich Public Library District and Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Contact Ben Bingle at 815-748-5383 or dcnp@dekalbccf.org for information about becoming a Community Partner or Media Sponsor, or with questions.