Jacob Luce, Brady Brewick lock up wrestling medals: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

IHSA Boys Wrestling State Championships

Class 3A: At Champaign, DeKalb’s Jacob Luce dropped his 165-pound semifinal match on Friday to Glenbard West’s Collin Carrigan, 7-0.

Luce is still guaranteed a medal and will wrestle both a consolation semifinal on Saturday and either a third or fifth-place match. Teammate Hudson Ikens remains alive for a medal at 138. He’ll need a win in the third consolation round against Lincoln-Way West’s Luke Siwinski. Ikens is 2-1 so far in the tournament.

Kaden Klapprodt (113), Mekhi Cave (144), Sean Kolkebeck (175) and Lamar Bradley (215) were eliminated from the tournament earlier Friday.

Class 2A: At Champaign, Sycamore’s Gable Carrick is a win away from earning a medal at 215 thanks to a pair of wins along the consolation bracket.

Carrick will need to beat Glenwood’s Cody Moss to earn a chance at a medal. It would be a rematch against Jacksonville’s Oliver Cooley, who pinned the Sycamore senior in the opening round.

Kaneland senior Kamron Scholl picked up a 5-3 win against Rockford East’s Joseph Young at 120 to earn a spot in the blood round. A win against Montini freshman Isaac Mayora will guarantee him a medal.

Sycamore freshman Jayden Dohogne lost his first two matches at 138 and was eliminated.

Class 1A: At Champaign, Genoa-Kingston’s Brady Brewick lost his semifinal match 7-4 against Tremont’s Bowden Delaney to fall into the 165-pound consolation bracket.

Brewick is still guaranteed a medal. According to IHSA archives, he’ll be the second medalist in school history. He joins Clay Chaberski, who took second in 2010.

Girls gymnastics

IHSA State Championship: At Palatine, DeKalb-Sycamore gymnast Annabella Simpson qualified for the final round of the vault. She’ll compete for a medal Saturday.

Simpson posted a 9.6 on the vault, the only event she made the finals in. She ended up 17th in the all-around, posting an 8.975 on the bars, an 8.25 on the beam and a 9.325 on the floor for a 36.15, less than a point away from earning a medal.

Girls bowling

IHSA State Championship: At Rockford, Kaitlyn Ryder posted a 1,079 on the first day, including a high game of 204.

Ryder was in 79th place after the first day.

Boys basketball

Kaneland 82, Sycamore 56: At Sycamore, Parker Violett scored 22 to pace the Knights.

Troyer Carlson added 19 for Kaneland, while Brad Franck and Freddy Hassan each scored 10.

Isaiah Feuerbach scored 15 to lead the Spartans in the regular-season finale for both teams.