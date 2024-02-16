Unearthed Finds in DeKalb to host grand opening Saturday

The gift shop Unearthed Finds is seen Feb. 12, 2024 at 529 E. Locust Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb gift shop Unearthed Finds will hold a grand opening at its new location this weekend.

The establishment, 529 E. Locust St., has relocated to DeKalb just blocks from the downtown after several months in business in neighboring Sycamore. The store’s grand opening will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

At Unearthed Finds, patrons will come across their pick of jewelry, bath and body items, home decor, clothing and accessories and baked treats.

Lisa Hohlfeld runs the gift shop alongside her daughter Kellie Hohlfeld, who is a licensed home baker as well as a crocheter.

“We’ve together created a little shop that has homemade items, thrifted items and some brand-new items,” Lisa Hohlfeld said. “It’s kind of a mix of everything.”

A variety of classes will be offered at Unearthed Finds, covering topics from jewelry-making to art sign-making.

Lisa Hohlfeld said she’s excited to share her craft with the community.

She said they have been doing craft shows for 10 years.

“We like to have people come in if they want to learn,” Lisa Hohlfeld said. “A lot of people do like to come in and create with us.”

The second Saturday of every month, patrons can expect free kids crafts.

Lisa Hohlfeld said she hope she’s created a space where patrons will enjoy sipping as they shop.

She said they will offer coffee, bubbly waters and teas to patrons.

Lisa Hohfeld said she and her daughter’s decision to move their business to DeKalb was due to the strength of its location.

“The size of the location and the price was much more affordable in DeKalb for us,” Lisa Hohlfeld said. “The location felt better. We like the area better. We felt like it was more welcoming. We felt like our store fit in better there.”

The new space also will allow the Hohlfelds to grow what they offer.

“We’re kind of spreading our wings a little bigger here in DeKalb,” Lisa Hohlfeld said. “We do a monthly kids craft for free. … We’ve found that the parents like to come and drop off their kids, and then they go around the shop, too.”

Lisa Hohlfeld said she and her daughter learned a lot about running a business from their previous experience.

“We learned that I would say location is key,” Lisa Hohlfeld said. “Consistency in hours are very important. Knowing your clients is very important. I think also being willing to try new things and adventure.”

During the store’s grand opening, the Hohlfelds will raffle off gift baskets for patrons coming in and for every $10 spent, patrons receive more raffle entries. Also at the event, food will be provided by vegan bakers. The in-house artist is expected to raffle off a gift certificate toward her work, and the gift shop will raffle off a gift certificate to the store.

The gift shop’s regular hours of operation are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.