Sycamore couple aims to create blessings with donation drive

Sycamore husband and wife Edgar and Daisy Arias, the founders of Creating Blessings, go through some of the donated items Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Studio 25 in Sycamore. Creating Blessings is a community garage sale where everything is free for anyone with a need. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Nine months since Edgar and Daisy Arias founded Creating Blessings, the Sycamore couple said they’re overwhelmed by the community’s interest in what has become their garage sale-turned-free donation drive.

Now, the movement has spawned a social media presence and an online following of about 2,300 members strong.

People come from all walks of life to visit the couple’s free donation space. It’s where people can come donate items they no longer need, and others in turn can come to collect what they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Daisy Arias said it’s no question to her that the movement has caught the community’s attention.

“Creating blessings is rooted on pure love,” she said. “You don’t just show love with materialistic things. You show love with a bond. You create a bond with a relationship. It’s just so many ways you can show love. That’s the reason why it’s not solely donations.”

The Creating Blessings movement has kept Edgar and Daisy Arias, who are employed as a bus driver and bus attendant, respectively, busy over the past nine months.

Edgar Arias said they were excited to see how the community supported the movement from its inception.

“When we first started, we would do it every weekend,” he said. “Imagine, every weekend we had to put everything inside boxes and start unpacking everything. They got so big that we started putting everything on a Thursday. … But it got to a point that it got so big that we started to do it bi-weekly.”

Edgar Arias said the biggest challenge with heading up this initiative is investing the time.

“[The community], they love the idea so much, and we just have so much space,” he said.

Daisy Arias said she feels it’s important to put careful time and attention into the presentation of all the donated items.

“We don’t want to just throw things in a table,” she said. “We want the community to feel the love. ‘Hey, I’m shopping around for things. Wow, this is beautiful.’ I believe that because it’s free, it should not have any value? It’s actually very valuable because it came from somebody’s heart and we want them to feel that love. That’s why we would start Thursdays starting organizing, because we like to organize it by sizes – by infants, woman’s, men’s. We like to organize it in a very nice way.”

For the Arias, Creating Blessings is a labor of love.

Edgar and Daisy said they first met as teens surfing suggested friend lists on the social networking site MySpace.

“He added me, he messaged me, and it went from there,” Daisy Arias said.

Edgar Arias recalled another time when he and Daisy had the chance to run a business together.

“As a business couple, we got the opportunity to work together and we were always together, so that was a plus,” he said. “What happens next is that we’re building this business. However, we’re not making a lot of income and we have bills to pay. We literally ran out of all of our savings.”

Between selling all their belongings, becoming homeless and after Daisy suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash, the idea behind Creating Blessings was born.

When asked if they feel like they are competing with thrift stores, Edgar Arias refuted the idea.

“We knew that we were different,” Edgar Arias said. “When we first started, that was never our intention. ... The intention was to create something out of love. So, when you start to create something out of love, you leave it in God’s hands. There’s no competition, so we feel like we’re in our own little lane. ... That is the reason why a lot of people want to support Creating Blessings because it’s there’s nothing out there that’s similar to Creating Blessings.”

Daisy Arias said she’s grateful for the opportunity to head-up Creating Blessings in her hometown.

“Our garage sales events, we have people come from different shapes and colors and everything, and that’s beautiful,” she said. “All these people are gathering, and there’s no conflict. There’s no division. There’s no competition. It’s like everybody’s the same.”

Edgar Arias agreed.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “Anybody can create blessings and anybody can receive blessings.”

The next Creating Blessings donation drive is expected to take place Sunday at Studio 25, 2525 Bethany Road, Sycamore.