Northern Rehab food drive begins Feb. 19

GENOA – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food drive to collect non-perishable food items for DeKalb, Genoa, Rochelle, and Sycamore food pantries.

The food drive will be held from Monday through March 1.

The items will be donated to the Genoa Area Food Hub, Spartan Food Pantry, Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, and Barb Food Mart.

Non-perishable items being accepted include cereal, rice, applesauce, dry goods, pasta, canned meat, beans, canned foods, cleaning products, paper goods, personal care items, diapers, or any non-perishable items with a long shelf life.

Donations may be dropped off at any of the three Northern Rehab locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 1211 Currency Court, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, 540 E. Main St., Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.