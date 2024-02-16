IHSA state wrestling begins: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, February 15

Boys wrestling

IHSA State Tournament, Champaign: In Class 3A, Dekalb’s Hudson Ikens (138 pounds) won his opening match via an 11-10 decision.

Also for the Barbs, Mekhi Cave (144) won via a 14-12 decision, Jacob Luce (165) won by technical fall, Sean Kolkebeck (175) lost by fall, Kaden Klapprodt (113) lost by major decision and Lamar Bradley (215) lost by major decision.

In Class 1A, Genoa-Kingston’s Brady Brewick (165) won his first match by tech fall and won the second match by major decision to reach the semifinals.

In Class 2A, Kaneland’s Kamron Scholl (120) won his first match via a 8-2 decision but lost the second match by major decision. Sycamore’s Jayden Dohogne (138) lost by decision and Gable Carrick (215) lost by fall.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 71, Leland 49: At Shabbona, Landon Schrader put 24 on the board to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference victory.

Jakob McNally had 19 points and Jeffrey Probst added 15.

I-C will face Dwight in a regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Monday.