Two adults injured in school bus rollover crash in DeKalb

DeKALB – Two adults were injured in a school bus rollover crash Wednesday in DeKalb, authorities said.

The injuries were not life-threatening, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

Authorities said there were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and East Lincoln Highway blocks from the city’s downtown, said Byrd.

Byrd said police are not yet certain about the cause of the bus crash.

“It flipped on its side,” Byrd said.

In an email, officials from DeKalb School District 428 said the bus was from Menta Academy bus and no DeKalb school district students were involved.

The Menta Group has an academy at 900 E. Garden St. in DeKalb that serves nearly 50 students with special needs, according to its website. Officials with Menta Academy could not be immediately reached for comment.

At approximately 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, an emergency alert issued by DeKalb police advised the public to avoid East Lincoln Highway and North 10th Street due to the crash. The alert also announced that East Lincoln Highway would be shut down at Seventh and 11th streets while crews responded.

Authorities had reopened the roadway to all traffic by about 8:17 a.m.

No citations have been issued as of Wednesday evening, police said.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

The DeKalb Police Department was assisted in the emergency response by paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department.

This is a developing story which could be updated.