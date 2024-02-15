Stonebraker records sixth double-double for NIU: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, February 14

Boys basketball

DeKalb 69, Neuqua Valley 64: At DeKalb, Sean Reynolds had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Davon Grant also put up 20 for the Barbs.

Women’s basketball

Western Michigan 65, Northern Illinois 47: At DeKalb, the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team lost 65-47 to the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday afternoon on Education Day at the NIU Convocation Center. Over 1,400 elementary school students from the DeKalb area packed the Convocation Center to see the Huskies face the Broncos.

The Huskies (11-12, 4-7 MAC) shot 34 percent from the field, but were held to 1-for-15 from the three-point line.

“It was a tough one for us, especially offensively,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “As well as we had been playing on that side of the ball, we really struggled to put the ball in the basket today. You’ve got to give Western credit, they were really disruptive. We got shots that I would want, but the ball’s got to go in the basket.”

Brooke Stonebraker recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. She has had double-digit rebounds in each of the last three games. Jayden Marable finished with 11 points.