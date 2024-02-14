Sycamore school district accepting appointments for Kindergarten enrollment

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Community School District 427 is accepting appointments for its Kindergarten Kickoff to begin the kindergarten student enrollment process.

The students will be enrolled for the 2024-25 school year.

The appointments will last for 30 minutes and feature an assessment. The students must be age 5 by Sept. 1. Siblings will be allowed to attend. Registration is required to attend. To register, syc427.co/Kindergarten-Kickoff.

The Kindergarten Kickoff appointment schedule includes:

5 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at West Elementary School, 240 Fair St., Sycamore.

5 to 7:30 p.m. April 3 at North Grove Elementary School, 850 Republic Ave., Sycamore.

Registration for the 2024 to 2025 school year begins Feb. 20. Additional information will be provided at a later date.

For information, email communications@syc427.org.