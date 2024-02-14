February 14, 2024
Shaw Local
Sycamore school district accepting appointments for Kindergarten enrollment

By Shaw Local News Network
Sycamore Community School District 427 accepting Kindergarten Kickoff registration

Sycamore Community School District 427 accepting Kindergarten Kickoff registration (Photo provided by Sycamore Community School District 427 )

SYCAMORE – Sycamore Community School District 427 is accepting appointments for its Kindergarten Kickoff to begin the kindergarten student enrollment process.

The students will be enrolled for the 2024-25 school year.

The appointments will last for 30 minutes and feature an assessment. The students must be age 5 by Sept. 1. Siblings will be allowed to attend. Registration is required to attend. To register, syc427.co/Kindergarten-Kickoff.

The Kindergarten Kickoff appointment schedule includes:

  • 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at West Elementary School, 240 Fair St., Sycamore.
  • 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 3 at North Grove Elementary School, 850 Republic Ave., Sycamore.

Registration for the 2024 to 2025 school year begins Feb. 20. Additional information will be provided at a later date.

For information, email communications@syc427.org.

