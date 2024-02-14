IHSA Boys Wrestling State Tournament: Daily Chronicle team-by-team previews

DeKalb’s Jacob Luce has the upper hand against Anthony Gutierrez of St. Charles East during their 165 pound championship match Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in the Class 3A regional at DeKalb High School. Luce won the match with a 6-2 decision. (Mark Busch)

With the IHSA state wrestling tournament starting this week, we take a look at the 10 local wrestlers who qualified, their first-round matchups and more.

Class: 3A

Returning qualifiers: Kaden Klapprodt, jr., 113, did not place last season; Jacob Luce, sr., 165, sixth; Sean Kolkebeck, jr., 175, DNP

First-time qualifiers: Hudson Ikens, jr., 138; Mekhi Cave, sr., 144; Lamar Bradley, sr., 215

First-round matchups: Klapprodt (25-17) vs. Bruno Cassioppi (34-4), fresh., Hononegah; Ikens (32-12) vs. Andrew Chamkin (28-13), sr., Stevenson; Cave (41-8) vs. Blake Mink (30-10), jr., Edwardsville; Luce (41-2) vs. Kevin Kalchbrenner (21-14), jr., Mt. Carmel; Kolkebeck (38-12) vs. Sedeeq al Obaidi (37-3), sr., Wheaton Warrenville South; Bradley (37-7) vs. Owen McGrory (41-3), sr., Libertyville

What they’re saying: “He keeps getting better and better,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said of Luce. “He’s a senior this year and he’s in it to win it. That’s what he wants to do and hopefully we get it done [this] week. He’s wrestling great and the whole team is getting better and better every week. We’re really excited for next week.”

Class: 2A

Returning qualifiers: None

First-time qualifiers: Jayden Dohogne, fresh., 138; Gable Carrick, sr., 215

First-round matchups: Dohogne (30-14) vs. Austin Perez (39-3), soph., Oak Park-River Forest; Carrick (31-11) vs. Oliver Cooley (43-4), sr., Jacksonville

What they’re saying: “I got to do the same as I did when I wrestled well [at the sectional],” said Dohogne, the first Sycamore freshman wrestler to qualify for state in 12 years. “Fast on my feet, score a lot of takedowns. Just hoping for a repeat [this] weekend and to do well at state.”

Class: 2A

Returning qualifiers: None

First-time qualifiers: Kamron Scholl, sr., 120

First-round matchup: Scholl (44-1) vs. Lucas Galdine (32-16), sr., Wauconda

What they’re saying: “Here [at the sectional] all four kids that qualified are good wrestlers,” said Scholl, who suffered his first loss of the season in the championship match. “I’m expecting all people just like them down at state.”

Class: 1A

Returning qualifiers: None

First-time qualifiers: Brady Brewick, sr., 138

First-round matchup: Brewick (38-3) vs. Jon Suter (33-3), sr., Northridge

What they’re saying: “The championship match I was ready to go, but I just didn’t move my feet enough and I wasn’t attacking his hands like I should have been,” said Brewick, who took second at the sectional after he was injured early in the season and still battling his way back toward 100%. “It was a tough match to lose, but I’m going to work my butt off this week and bring it at state. I’m going to be ready to go.”

- Shaw Local reporter Brian Hoxsey contributed to this report.