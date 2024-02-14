IHSA Boys Wrestling State Tournament: Daily Chronicle team-by-team previews

With the IHSA state wrestling tournament starting this week, we take a look at the 10 local wrestlers who qualified, their first-round matchups and more.
DeKalb Barbs
Class: 3A
Returning qualifiers: Kaden Klapprodt, jr., 113, did not place last season; Jacob Luce, sr., 165, sixth; Sean Kolkebeck, jr., 175, DNP
First-time qualifiers: Hudson Ikens, jr., 138; Mekhi Cave, sr., 144; Lamar Bradley, sr., 215
First-round matchups: Klapprodt (25-17) vs. Bruno Cassioppi (34-4), fresh., Hononegah; Ikens (32-12) vs. Andrew Chamkin (28-13), sr., Stevenson; Cave (41-8) vs. Blake Mink (30-10), jr., Edwardsville; Luce (41-2) vs. Kevin Kalchbrenner (21-14), jr., Mt. Carmel; Kolkebeck (38-12) vs. Sedeeq al Obaidi (37-3), sr., Wheaton Warrenville South; Bradley (37-7) vs. Owen McGrory (41-3), sr., Libertyville
What they’re saying: “He keeps getting better and better,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said of Luce. “He’s a senior this year and he’s in it to win it. That’s what he wants to do and hopefully we get it done [this] week. He’s wrestling great and the whole team is getting better and better every week. We’re really excited for next week.”
Sycamore Spartans
Class: 2A
Returning qualifiers: None
First-time qualifiers: Jayden Dohogne, fresh., 138; Gable Carrick, sr., 215
First-round matchups: Dohogne (30-14) vs. Austin Perez (39-3), soph., Oak Park-River Forest; Carrick (31-11) vs. Oliver Cooley (43-4), sr., Jacksonville
What they’re saying: “I got to do the same as I did when I wrestled well [at the sectional],” said Dohogne, the first Sycamore freshman wrestler to qualify for state in 12 years. “Fast on my feet, score a lot of takedowns. Just hoping for a repeat [this] weekend and to do well at state.”
Kaneland Knights
Class: 2A
Returning qualifiers: None
First-time qualifiers: Kamron Scholl, sr., 120
First-round matchup: Scholl (44-1) vs. Lucas Galdine (32-16), sr., Wauconda
What they’re saying: “Here [at the sectional] all four kids that qualified are good wrestlers,” said Scholl, who suffered his first loss of the season in the championship match. “I’m expecting all people just like them down at state.”
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Class: 1A
Returning qualifiers: None
First-time qualifiers: Brady Brewick, sr., 138
First-round matchup: Brewick (38-3) vs. Jon Suter (33-3), sr., Northridge
What they’re saying: “The championship match I was ready to go, but I just didn’t move my feet enough and I wasn’t attacking his hands like I should have been,” said Brewick, who took second at the sectional after he was injured early in the season and still battling his way back toward 100%. “It was a tough match to lose, but I’m going to work my butt off this week and bring it at state. I’m going to be ready to go.”
- Shaw Local reporter Brian Hoxsey contributed to this report.