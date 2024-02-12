DeKalb Wendy’s uninhabitable after fire, rules city

Wendy's fast food restaurant, 1321 Sycamore Road, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, after a Saturday fire. The city of DeKalb ruled the building uninhabitable Saturday after the incident. Another sign on the building states its closed for maintenance until Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A DeKalb Wendy’s fast food restaurant has been deemed uninhabitable after a weekend fire, according to a city ruling posted on the eatery’s windows.

A sign posted on multiple places around the Wendy’s announced the building is undergoing maintenance until Monday.

As of Sunday night, the DeKalb Fire Department hasn’t yet publicly released more details on the Saturday fire at the Wendy’s, 1321 Sycamore Road, near Hopkins Park and across the street from Jewel-Osco grocer.

As of Sunday evening, damage from the fire was not noticeable on the building’s exterior, though multiple ceiling tiles seen inside the Wendy’s dining room were damaged.

Signs could be seen posted at the Wendy’s drive-thru, front door and windows alerting the public to the business’s temporary closure.

A “Keep Out” sign posted by the city of DeKalb’s Building and Code Enforcement Division and signed by a DeKalb firefighter listed the Wendy’s as uninhabitable as of Saturday.

Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru, 1321 Sycamore Road, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, after a Saturday fire. The city of DeKalb ruled the building uninhabitable Saturday after the incident. Another sign on the building states its closed for maintenance until Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.