Sycamore’s Kaitlyn Ryder qualifies for state bowling: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 10

Girls bowling

Sycamore Sectional: At Mardi Gras Lanes, Sycamore’s Kaitlyn Ryder rolled a 1,246 series to earn the final qualifying spot for the state tournament.

Preslee Sutherland rolled a 1,116 for Kaneland, missing out on a state berth. Kymora-T Simmons also posted a 1,133 for the Knights and Mackenzie Condon had a 1,119 for DeKalb.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Yorkville Christian 46: At Hinckley, the Royals won their Class 1A Earlville Regional quarterfinal despite trailing by as much as 12 in the first half.

Sami Carlino scored 18, Raven Wagner 15 and Anna Herrmann 12 for the Royals (19-13), who face Serena in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Earlville.

Johnsburg 42, Genoa-Kingston 37: At Johnsburg, Ally Peogel scored 16 for the Cogs to lead all scorers but it wasn’t enough to advance along in the Class 2A Oregon Regional.

Alden-Hebron 55, Hiawatha 18: At Hebron, the season came to end for the Hawks in a Class 1A Rockford Lutheran quarterfinal.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 94, Rochelle 49: The Barbs coasted to nearly the century mark in a home win on Saturday.

Unique Shaw led the Barbs with 16, Sean Reynolds and Brayson Barnhardt added 13 each and Davon Grant had 12. Alex Streb and Justin O’Neal each scored 10.

Indian Creek 55, Henry-Senahwine 18: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves rolled in the final game of their home shootout behind 16 points from Jeffrey Probst.

Everett Willis added 14 for IC (18-10).

Sycamore 54, Somonauk 44: At Shabbona, the Spartans won despite trailing by as much as 17 in the game.

Ben Larry scored 14 and Jakob Shipley 11 for the Spartans.

Kaneland 69, Yorkville Christian 63: At Shabbona, Freddy Hassan poured in 17 for the Knights in the win.

Troyer Carlson added 15 for Kaneland.

Marmion 68, Hinckley-Big Rock 52: At Shabbona, Martin Ledbetter scored 23 in the loss for the Royals (15-13).