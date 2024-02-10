Martin Ledbetter scores 29 for H-BR: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, February 9, 2024

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 81, Genoa-Kingston 61: At Genoa, a 22-9 spurt by the Rockets broke open a tight Big Northern Conference contest. Hayden Hodgson led all scorers with 24 points for GK (9-19, 1-7). Nathan Kleba added 11 points for the Cogs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 86, Leland 56: At Leland, Martin Ledbetter poured in a game-best 29 points to lead the Royals to the Little Ten Conference win. Landon Roop added 21 and Austin Albus and Tyler Smith added 11 points each for HBR (15-12, 7-1).

Boys wrestling

Class 3A Conant Sectional: At Hoffman Estates, DeKalb advanced eight wrestlers into wrestlebacks and the semifinals of the Class 3A Conant Sectional. Kaden Klaprodt (113), Mekhi Cave (144), Jacob Luce (165), Sean Kolkebeck (175) and Lamar Bradley (215) are in the semifinals. Alan Izaguirre (126), Hudson Ikens (138) and Jeremiah Pineira (285) will also compete for a spot at state.

Class 2A Sycamore Sectional: At Sycamore, the host Spartans moved a pair of wrestlers into the semifinals at the Class 2A sectional. Tyler Lockhart (120) and Gable Carrick (215) will represent the hosts in Saturday’s semifinals. Charlie Olson (106), Michael Olson (113), Thomas Lend (126), Noah Carlson (132), Jayden Dohogne (138) and Adam Carrick (165) will compete for spots in state in wrestlebacks. Kaneland’s Kamron Scholl will wrestle in the 120 semifinals Saturday. Alex Gochis (126) and Apollo Gochis (175) will do so in the wrestlebacks.

Class 1A Byron Sectional: At Byron, Brady Brewick advanced to the semis at 165 for the Cogs. Shayden McNew (126) and Xander Gleissner (175) will compete in wrestlebacks.

Girls Wrestling

Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, DeKalb and Kaneland each advanced a host of wrestlers into the semifinals on Saturday. Alex Gregorio-Perez (105) and Aariana Bloyd (235) will wrestle in the semifinals while Reese Zimmer (115), Lana Zimmerman (130), and Molly Kraft (190) will compete in wrestlebacks for DeKalb. Angelina Gochis (105), Dyanni Torres (120), and Brooklyn Scheaffer (125) qualified for the semifinals for Kaneland while Chloe Cervantes (140), Sadie Kinsella (190) and Carly Duffing (235) will also compete for a spot at state.

Emma Durst and Jasmine Enriquez are still alive for Sycamore in the wrestlebacks.