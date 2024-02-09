Kishwaukee College nursing students earn stethoscope award

(Left to right); Katherine Anderson, Lauren Maddox, David Andrade, Ariyana Turks, and Laura Torres (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College awarded the Littman Stethoscope Award to five registered nursing program students for the spring semester.

The awards were presented by DeKalb’s 3M Community Support Group.

The recipients are David Andrade, Laura Torres, Ariyana Turks, Lauren Maddox and Katherine Anderson, according to a news release.

The students were awarded high-end stethoscopes created by the 3M Community Support Group.

The 3M Community Support Group has awarded Littmann stethoscopes to Kishwaukee nursing students since 2010.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing or 3m.com.