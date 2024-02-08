Skyscapes STEM Cafe set for Feb. 15 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb area teenagers are invited to an upcoming science presentation where they can learn more about skyscapes, weather patterns able to be seen in the sky.

The speaker is Walker Ashley, Ph.D., a Northern Illinois University professor of Earth, atmosphere and environment.

The STEM Cafe will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the DeKalb Public Library in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St. The event is part of the library’s Teen STEM Cafe series, according to a news release.

The cafe is free and intended for teens. Registration is not required to attend.

Patrons can learn about tornadoes, severe storms, and other skyscapes with time-lapse photography. The cafe also features STEM-related activities. Pizza will be provided. For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.