Magician John Hopkins to perform Feb. 17 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Those looking to witness some magic are invited to a show in DeKalb this month by magician John P. Hopkins.

The show will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

Admission to the show is free.

The show features juggling, sleight-of-hand, pick-pocketing, audience participation, and ventriloquism. No registration is required to attend, according to a news release.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.