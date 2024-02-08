February 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Magician John Hopkins to perform Feb. 17 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those looking to witness some magic are invited to a show in DeKalb this month by magician John P. Hopkins.

The show will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

Admission to the show is free.

The show features juggling, sleight-of-hand, pick-pocketing, audience participation, and ventriloquism. No registration is required to attend, according to a news release.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

