Hiawatha, DeKalb boys score road victories: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 43, Alden-Hebron 35: At Hebron, the Hawks improved to 7-19 overall with the nonconference win over the Green Giants. Cameron Emerich led the Hawks with 19 points.

DeKalb 54, Neuqua Valley 46: At Naperville, over the final 12 minutes of the game the Barbs outscored the Wildcats 29-6 to complete a wild comeback in a DuPage Valley Conference contest. DeKalb earned its 19th win of the season against seven losses. The Barbs are now 4-4 in the DVC.

Davon Grant led the Barbs with 17 points. Eric Rosenow added 12 and Sean Reynolds 11 for DeKalb.

Somonauk 57, Genoa-Kingston 47: At Somonauk, the Cogs had a halftime lead only to let it slip away to the Bobcats in a nonconference contest.

Corey Bowman had 11 points to lead GK (8-18). John Krueger added 10 for the Cogs.

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 59, Hinckley-Big Rock 42: At Hinckley, Regan Creadon hit five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point game to lead the Cogs to their third straight win.

Presley Meyer scored 11 points and Sydney Hansen 10 for GK (12-15).

Sami Carlino led all scorers with 20 for the Lady Royals. Anna Hermann added 11 for HBR (17-13).

Womens basketball

Northern Illinois 76, Ball State 71 (OT): At DeKalb, a free throw from Laura Nickel forced overtime, and from there the Huskies took over. NIU outscored the Cardinals 12-7 in the extra session to earn the Mid-American Conference win.

Sidney McCrea hit three from behind the arc and led the Huskies with 17 points. Brooke Stonebreaker scored 13 points and hauled in a dozen rebounds. Tara Stauffacher added 12 points for NIU.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak as the Huskies improve to 10-11 overall and 4-6 in the MAC.