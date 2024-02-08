Girls basketball: Lexi Carlsen scores 23 as Sycamore tops Kaneland for fifth straight I8 title

Sycamore's Lexi Carlsen goes to the basket between Kaneland's Alexis Schueler (left) and Berlyn Ruh during their game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The last time Kaneland and Sycamore met, the Spartans’ first lead wasn’t until the final two minutes, securing the win against the Knights.

On Wednesday, a dominant second quarter ensured the Spartans wouldn’t need any late-game heroics this time.

Lexi Carlsen poured in 23 points, the Knights didn’t score in the second quarter, and Sycamore rolled to a 46-25 win, securing its fifth straight Interstate 8 title in front of a packed house.

“I honestly can’t even tell you how thankful I am for this community, this high school and all it’s done for us and our program this year and throughout the past four years,” Carlsen said. “It’s truly an honor to wear Sycamore across my chest.”

The Knights (21-9 overall, 8-2 I8) started fast, forcing five turnovers and building a 10-5 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter. But the Spartans (21-9, 9-1) held Kaneland to seven points over the next 20:30, building up a 38-17 lead in the process.

After the early Kaneland run, coach Adam Wickness said he called a quick timeout and “screamed at them a little bit.” But the defense picked up after the timeout, and Carlsen said what Wickness told his players reached them.

“After that timeout, Coach said give this crowd something to cheer about,” Carlsen said. “I think we really took that to heart. We came out, we had fun. We played with a lot of passion and energy, and that took us from then on.”

Kendra Brown hit a 3-pointer to put the Knights ahead 10-5, but Sycamore responded within 20 seconds when Carlsen scored on a putback, part of her 23-point, 10-rebound, three-steal night.

That kicked off a 12-0 run for the Spartans to build a 17-10 lead at the break. Sam Kerry scored in the first 30 seconds of the second half, drawing the Knights to within five. But Carlsen drained a 3-pointer to kick off a 16-3 run for the Spartans, another long 3-pointer for Brown the only points for Kaneland.

Brown, the Knights’ leading scorer, had just nine points. Only Kerry (12 points), Brown and Emily Kunzer (four points) scored for Kaneland.

Freshman Quinn Carrier was tasked with guarding Brown. Carlsen said Carrier worked hard on the defensive end, and her performance guarding Brown motivated the rest of the defense.

“Quinn’s a scrapper. Quinn is no longer a freshman,” Wickness said. “She’s playing at a very high level for us. We knew if we could get in Brown’s head a little bit and make her uncomfortable, she’d be a little less effective.”

The Spartans won the first meeting between the teams in early January. Sophia Klacik’s 3 with 1:26 left gave Sycamore its first lead and provided the last points for either team in a 46-45 Sycamore win.

Klacik finished with 10 points, while Monroe McGhee had two points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans are off until the postseason, facing Belvidere North in a semifinal of the Class 3A Belvidere Regional on Tuesday.

Kaneland coach Brian Claesson said his team came out strong but ran into a wall Wednesday. After a game Thursday against Rosary, the Knights begin their postseason at home against IMSA. If both Sycamore and Kaneland - the highest seeds in the respective regionals - win their first two games, they’ll face each other in a semifinal of the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional.

“We’ll learn from it and hopefully see them against in sectionals,” Claesson said. “I’m kind of glad we do have a game tomorrow. I just told them we have to forget this game and move on. Obviously it was a goal to win conference, didn’t make it. But the season’s not over, and we have a lot to play for.”