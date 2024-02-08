Early voting for spring 2024 Primary Election begins Thursday in DeKalb County

A sign at the DeKalb County Legislative Center lets voters know Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that early voting is open at the complex in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE – Early voting for the March 19 Primary Election opens Thursday in DeKalb County.

Voters can cast their partisan ballots to determine who will represent their political party in the November General Election.

Ballots can be cast at the Gathertorium at the Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St. in Sycamore. Early voting can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional weekend and evening hours will open at the Legislative Center beginning March 9. More information on dates and times can be found at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

To look up whether you’re registered to vote, visit the State Board of Elections website at www.ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx.

Grace Period Registration begins Feb. 21 in DeKalb County, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

On Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, early and grace period voting will close at noon to allow for county staff to prepare for a County Board Committee of the Whole meeting.

Early and grace period voting locations will expand March 4 through March 15. Locations at that time will include:

Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, Gallery Lounge, 340 Carroll Avenue, DeKalb: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

All early and grace period voting sites are available to all DeKalb County voters regardless of where they live.