February 07, 2024
DeKalb library to host ‘Great Expectations’ movie screening Feb. 20

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the movie “Great Expectations” as part of its Classic Film Series.

The screening will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the DeKalb Public Librarym 309 Oak St., in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The screening is free and intended for adults and teens, according to a news release.

Attendees can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a month. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

