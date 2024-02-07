DeKalb library to host ‘Great Expectations’ movie screening Feb. 20

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the movie “Great Expectations” as part of its Classic Film Series.

The screening will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the DeKalb Public Librarym 309 Oak St., in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The screening is free and intended for adults and teens, according to a news release.

Attendees can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a month. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.