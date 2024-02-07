DeKalb County Community Foundation names new administrative manager

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently hired Teri Kleckner as its new administrative manager.

As the administrative manager, Kleckner’s primary roles include bookkeeping, data entry, and welcoming visitors to the Foundation, according to a news release.

“I am happy to be joining the staff of the Community Foundation,” Kleckner said in a news release. “I am excited to see how the heartwarming generosity from our community will impact the nonprofit organizations and the quality of life in DeKalb County.”

Kleckner earned her associate’s degree in horticulture and greenhouse management from Joliet Junior College. In 1999, she began working as a floral designer at Kar-Fre Flowers in Sycamore. She also worked for Edge PPE in Elburn as an administrative assistant before coming to the Community Foundation, according to the release.

“Teri is an excellent addition to our team,” said Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin in a news release. “Her experience in small office management and information management systems will serve our donors and organizations that we partner with very well in the years ahead.”

Serving the community since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that enhances the quality of life in DeKalb County through endowments and donor services, stewardship, grantmaking and community initiatives.

The Community Foundation awards grants in the areas of arts and culture, community development, environment and animal welfare, education, health and human services and nonprofit capacity building. The Foundation manages more than 446 Funds that, collectively, provide more than $3.9 million in annual support for needs today and in the future.

Learn more at dekalbccf.org.