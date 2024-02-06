Sycamore residents should remember to remove snow on their own sidewalks, city says

Steve Foltz doesn’t let the weather bother him as he shovels the walk in front of his house wearing a T-shirt Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – After last month’s snow fall, Sycamore city officials discussed the enforcement of a city law that mandates residents remove snow from their sidewalks within a day of a snow event’s conclusion.

In October 2023 the Sycamore City Council approved updates to the city’s municipal code that stipulated all Sycamore residents are expected to keep the sidewalks abutting from their residence free of snow and other obstructions, according to city documents.

Previously, only properties in Sycamore’s downtown commercial district were required to have their sidewalks cleared of snow.

The discussion on the city’s snow removal policy, which was not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, was prompted by Ward 2 Alderman Chuck Stowe. He said a constituent recently had reached out to him looking for clarification on the matter.

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser said the city could consider cracking down further on enforcement.

“It is something that you have to consider. And I actually talked to one of the businesses out on Sycamore Road, and they get so much [snow] pushed up against, off the highway. They clear out their own driveways, but I mean, I guess we could pursue them because there are actually quite a few people that walk along that road out there. So that might be something that we have to step up on a little bit,” Braser said.

City Manager Michael Hall said the issue comes down to municipal code enforcement. Hall said those who need clarification or want to report an instance of snow not being removed properly should reach out to Sycamore police using the department’s non-emergency line at 815-895-2123.

“That is code enforcement. Talk to the police department and they’ll have a look at it. That was an unusual storm,” Hall said.

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said his department looks at instances of snow not being removed from sidewalks on a case-by-case basis.

“We look at it individually too, as far as where it’s at, residential, business, who it affects also. I’d had to take a course of action on someone who can’t shovel the snow too, if it’s an elderly person or someone disabled. So we look at in on an individual basis,” Winters said.