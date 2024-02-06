Girls basketball: 4 things to know heading into the start of IHSA postseason

DeKalb’s Cayla Evans goes between two Oswego defenders during their game Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The girls’ basketball playoffs, for some teams at any rate, start Saturday.

And the goal is the same for every team whether a top sectional seed or playing on the road in a play-in game. Everyone wants to string some wins together and make as much noise as possible.

Here are four things to know as six local teams try to make as much noise as possible.

Sycamore and Kaneland are on a collision course

We’d love to say both meetings between the teams this year have been classics. The fact is we just don’t know. The first meeting sure was, with Sophia Klacik’s 3-pointer with 1:26 left gave the Spartans their first lead of the game. It was also the last points for either team in Sycamore’s 46-45 comeback win.

Of course, the second meeting isn’t until Wednesday. Surely it will be just as memorable, with late-game heroics by, oh let’s say Kendra Brown or Lexi Carlsen. But even with that one still to be played, there’s still a chance at a third meeting between the teams.

The No. 1-seeded Spartans (20-9) head to the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional while the No. 2-seeded Knights (21-8) host a regional. If both teams can avoid upsets, they’ll meet in the semifinals of the Sycamore Sectional.

Since the postseason split into four classes, the two teams have met three times in the postseason, all won by Sycamore according to IHSA records. All three have been in regional finals, including last year’s 49-28 win for the Spartans.

DeKalb looking for home upset

The No. 12 Barbs (15-14) will open their home Class 4A DeKalb Regional against No. 5 Wheaton North (18-11).

The Barbs have been winning with defense this year and they’re facing a Falcons team that can put up points. DeKalb still hasn’t won a game this year in which they’ve allowed more than 45 points.

The Falcons, on the other hand, generally win when they score more than 50.

The other thing to note here is there aren’t exactly a lot of common opponents - the Falcons haven’t played a DVC school this year - but there’s one notable common opponent. The Falcons beat Sycamore 62-56, which was the Spartans’ seventh loss in 11 games at that point on Jan. 15.

The Spartans have won five straight, including 58-41 against DeKalb on Jan. 26 in the annual rivalry game between the two schools.

The small schools are all going early

The three programs playing at Class 2A and below all start with play-in games on Saturday in a win-or-go-home situation. Of course Genoa-Kingston goes home with a win as well.

The No. 9 Cogs (11-15) start their home 2A regional at No. 6 Johnsburg at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the winner facing No. 1 Stillman Valley in the first round of the G-K regional.

No. 11 Hiawatha (8-22) will have to head to No. 8 Alden Hebron on Saturday with the winner getting No. 1 Orangeville in a Class 1A Rockford Lutheran semifinal on Tuesday. No. 9 Hinckley-Big Rock (17-11) will be at home against Yorkville Christian. The winner gets No. 1 Serena in a Class 1A Earlville Regional semifinal.

The Royals have a particularly tough road

It’s the time of year everybody points out that if you want to go far in the tournament, you’ve got to beat everybody anyway. Hinckley-Big Rock is going to test that theory.

Should the Royals survive No. 10 Yorkville Christian (11-13), they’ll get No. 1 Serena in a semifinal. The Huskers (22-3) dispatched the Royals 48-36 last month in the lone meeting between the teams.

It’s a tough draw for the Royals, who have won back-to-back regional titles. But history-making sophomore Anna Herrmann, junior post Sami Carlino and athletic junior Raven Wagner have a big task ahead of them.