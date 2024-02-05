Sycamore Lions Club donates $500 to American Red Cross

The Sycamore Lions Club donating $500 to The American Red Cross (Photo provided by the Sycamore Lions Club )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club recently donated $500 to the American Red Cross, which provides emergency aid to communities or residents in crisis.

The check was presented to the American Red Cross on Jan. 24, according to a news release.

The donation will support the American Red Cross’s relief initiatives. The relief efforts include helping communities rebuild after emergencies and assisting those facing adversity.

For information, email Secretary@sycamorelions.org or visit Sycamorelions.org.