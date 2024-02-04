Kishwaukee College offers student scholarship opportunities

MALTA – Kishwaukee College is offering scholarship opportunities to help cover students’ education costs.

The college provided more than $645,000 in scholarships for students to achieve academic success in 2023, according to a news release.

Kishwaukee College underwent application process changes to ensure the most funding is awarded. The college also will continue to streamline its scholarship offerings.

The scholarship opportunities include:

Chris and Katherine Boulos Scholarship: The scholarship is awarded to Sycamore or DeKalb high school graduates attending Kishwaukee College full time. The applications were previously submitted to Old National Bank. The application period runs from Feb. 1 through March 1.

The scholarship is awarded to Sycamore or DeKalb high school graduates attending Kishwaukee College full time. The applications were previously submitted to Old National Bank. The application period runs from Feb. 1 through March 1. Foundation Scholarships: The Kishwaukee College Foundation offers more than 80 scholarship opportunities every semester. The foundation awards more than $400,000 annually. Students must submit a general application. The application period is from Feb. 1 through March 1.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation offers more than 80 scholarship opportunities every semester. The foundation awards more than $400,000 annually. Students must submit a general application. The application period is from Feb. 1 through March 1. Academic Achievement and Dual Credit scholarships: The Academic Achievement and Dual Credit scholarships will be automatically given when students apply to the college and graduate during the 2023-24 academic year. Duel dredit scholarships are awarded to students who earned Kishwaukee College credits in high school and will enroll full time. Academic achievement scholarship applicants must be students with a GPA of 3.25 or higher graduating from an in-district high school, live in the college’s district, graduating from a private high school or are home-schooled. The applications will be available with enrollment.

For information, visit kish.edu/scholarships.