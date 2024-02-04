Brady Brewick sets Genoa-Kingston wins record in winning regional: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Feb. 3

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Stillman Valley Regional: Brady Brewick won at 165 pounds on Saturday, one of three Genoa-Kingston wrestlers to advance to the Byron sectional next week.

Brewick tied the school record with 36 wins in a season. Brewick, Shayden McNew (second at 126) and Xander Gleissner (second at 175) will head to Byron next week looking for a trip to state.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 76, Sterling 65: At Sterling, Sean Reynolds had 25 points in the win for the Barbs.

Marquise Bolden added 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Davon Grant put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

Kaneland 74, Naperville Central 72: At Maple Park, Troyer Carlson scored 29 to lead the Knights to the win in the Kristina M. Colombe Hoops for a Cure Shootout.

Freddy Hassan added 14 and Brad Franck pitched in 11.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 64, Burlington Central 40: At Maple Park, Monroe McGhee and Sophie Klacik each scored 12 points to lead the Spartans at the Kristina M. Colombe Hoops For a Cure Shootout.

Grace Amptmann added 10 points for the Spartans while Lexi Carlsen had eight points, eight assists and 11 rebounds. Megan Brannon had nine points and five assists while Quinn Carrier had eight points.

Genoa-Kingston 55, North Boone 22: At Genoa, the Cogs got 20 points from Ally Poegel in the win.

Presley Meyer added 11 and Zoe Boylen scored nine.

Kaneland 49, Geneseo 35: At Maple Park, Lexi Schueler scored 28 points for the win at the Kristina M. Colombe Hoops For a Cure Shootout.