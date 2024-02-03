Sycamore preschool to hold open house Feb. 7

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore United Methodist Church’s ABC Preschool program will host an open house for parents to learn about its new day care offerings.

The open house will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the preschool, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore.

Admission to the open house is free, according to a news release.

Attendees will be able to meet the preschool’s teachers and see the classrooms. The program offers a play-based curriculum. The preschool program is tuition-based and accepts help from the Child Care Assistance Program.

Enrollment begins Feb. 27 for students ages 2 and older.

ABC Preschool has helped children grow academically, socially, physically, emotionally and spiritually for more than 35 years.