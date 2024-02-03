DeKalb library to host Valentine’s Day concert Feb. 10

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Valentine’s Day concert featuring vocalist Layni Katz and pianist Deane Myers.

The concert will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free.

Myers and Katz will perform love songs. The duo has performed in the Chicago area for more than 30 years. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.