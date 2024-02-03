DeKalb library to hold teen advisory group meeting Feb. 13

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a teen advisory group meeting for patrons to develop interpersonal skills and earn volunteer hours.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room of the library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

The meeting is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade, according to a news release.

Participant can decide which games, programs, books and services the library will offer. Snacks will be provided. Because of limited space, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.