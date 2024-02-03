February 03, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb library to hold teen advisory group meeting Feb. 13

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a teen advisory group meeting for patrons to develop interpersonal skills and earn volunteer hours.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room of the library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

The meeting is free and intended for teens in sixth through 12th grade, according to a news release.

Participant can decide which games, programs, books and services the library will offer. Snacks will be provided. Because of limited space, the program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

