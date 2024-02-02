Teen charged with murder in Sycamore High School student stabbing files for release

Kaleb D. McCall, 17, of Sycamore, had just started his senior year at Sycamore High School when he died after a stabbing Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sycamore Police Department, and a classmate, 15, is charged in McCall's death. (Photo provided by Scott McCall)

SYCAMORE – The lawyer of a Sycamore teenager charged with murder in the stabbing of his classmate Kaleb McCall has filed a request for a DeKalb County judge to reconsider the teen’s release from a Joliet juvenile detention facility.

The Sycamore 16-year-old – who authorities have not publicly identified because he is a minor – was back in court Wednesday for a status hearing, where DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen ruled the teen should remain detained at least through his next hearing.

“I’m finding that it’s a matter of immediate urgent necessity that the minor continue to be detained for his protection and the protection and personal property of others,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen has granted the Daily Chronicle limited access to the hearings.

The teenager, who was represented by attorney Jim Ryan, was charged Sept. 11 with multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and armed violence, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Community members and loved ones mourned McCall, who they remembered as kind, funny and hardworking. According to McCall’s obituary, he enjoyed bonfires, skateboarding, fishing, playing video games and being with friends.

Prosecutor Roger Smith of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office also gave Pedersen updates on the status of evidence collection.

The teenager’s next hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 14. He was ordered to remain held in custody at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, where he’s been since he was arrested in September by Sycamore police.

McCall, 17, the teenager’s classmate at Sycamore High School, was stabbed to death Sept. 7, blocks from downtown Sycamore.

Police have alleged that the 16-year-old male stabbed McCall to death after an alleged disagreement between two groups of area youth, many of whom witnessed the attack.

At 6:10 p.m. Sept. 7, Sycamore police were called regarding a fight near Elm and Somonauk streets before the stabbing occurred, Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters previously said.

McCall was inside a car with other teenagers headed to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Winters said. Investigators later learned that the stabbing occurred about a block away, near Maple and Elm streets.

Some of the teenagers with McCall started driving him to the hospital only to realize the “seriousness” of his wounds. They the pulled over to call 911. Paramedics tried to help McCall, who was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.