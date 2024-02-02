DeKalb environment group announces 2023 P.R.I.D.E. award winners

Former Citizens’ Environmental Commission Chair Steve Honeywell (center, left) presents a P.R.I.D.E. Award to Zachary and Brianne Harrelson. The Harrelson's nonprofit organization, Harrelson’s Bikes for a Cause, repairs used bikes for distribution to local children. Also pictured (from left) are former Commissioner Nick Newman, Commissioners Rachel Farrell and Julie Jesmer, Ex-officio member James Carlin of the DeKalb County Health Department and Commissioner Clare Kron. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission recently announced the honorees of its 2023 P.R.I.D.E. awards, meant to recognize community members who champion conservation, climate awareness and energy efficiency.

The Commission recognized the honorees at the Jan. 4 DeKalb City Council meeting.

For 30 years, the annual P.R.I.D.E. (People Responsible for Improving DeKalb’s Environment) Awards have recognized residents, organizations and businesses that have improved the quality of life in DeKalb. These contributions can come through projects, activities, or programs emphasizing resource conservation, energy efficiency, beautification, waste reduction, or similar environmental improvements.

Former Citizens’ Environmental Commission Chair Steve Honeywell (center, right) presents a P.R.I.D.E. Award to Greg Romaneck for his work cleaning up the Kishwaukee River by kayak. A third recipient, Jovon Brown of We Remove Things, was unable to attend. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

Here are the 2023 recipients, according to a news release:

Harrelson’s Bikes for a Cause: The nonprofit organization created by Brianne and Zachary Harrelson collects broken bikes from local scrap businesses, the Salvation Army and yard sales. Zach Harrelson then repairs the bikes to give to local children. Non-repairable frames and other unneeded metal bike parts are returned to the scrap businesses for recycling. So far, the Harrelsons have given away 100 bikes to children who could not otherwise afford one.

Greg Romaneck: Romaneck was recognized for his work cleaning the Kishwaukee River by kayak. At least twice a week, he pulls trash from the waterway while paddling for three to five hours. On each trip, Romaneck can collect up to 150 bottles.

We Remove Things: This junk removal company, owned by Jovon Brown, diverts items collected from clients from entering the landfill through resale.

Award recipients are nominated by Commissioners and community members. The nomination period is held in the fall.